Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Another Full Day of Sunshine Monday; Higher Rain Chances on the Horizon

An extended period of rain is possible this week
First Alert Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2023
By Russell James
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Increasing clouds and warm temperatures expected yet again for Eastern NC on Juneteenth. Winds will start to shift towards the southeast tonight, increasing dewpoints and humidity along the coast. This pattern should persist throughout Juneteenth and late Monday evening, allowing for temperatures to reach the upper 80s to near 90 once again. Temperatures at night may remain in the 70s, given the humidity airmass in place.

An upper level disturbance of low pressure will stick around Eastern NC increasing opportunities for unsettled weather through much of this week. The upper low will continue to supply lift and moisture to the area, which may increase the odds for a sustained period of locally heavy rainfall in some storms. Adding to this, gusty breezes and rip currents will also be possible along coastal areas

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of low pressure located several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. Atmospheric conditions continue to be favorable for development over the next several days as the system tracks westward. As of 2:00 PM, there is 90% chance of this system becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, and an 90% chance over the next seven days. If the system develops, the next name on the list is Bret.

