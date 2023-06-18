Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Original Prince demo tape up for auction

Original demo tape that landed Prince his first record contract up for auction. (Credit: RR Auction via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The self-titled demo tape that late musician Prince used to land his first recording contract is up for auction.

Boston-based auction house RR Auction is selling the demo, which was recorded in 1976.

It contains unreleased versions of the songs “Just As Long As We’re Together” and “My Love is Forever,” as well as the never released, “Jelly Jam.”

Prince was just 18 years old when he recorded the tracks. They were all written, sung and arranged by him.

The demo is part of the “Marvels of Modern Music” auction that ends on Thursday.

Prince died in 2016.

His estate is not associated with the auction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The blue marlin brought in by Sensation unofficially weighs 619-lbs but its eligibility is in...
BIG ROCK: Sensation brings in 619-lbs marlin, under investigation following suspected shark bite
Ryan Parker, Travon Bond, and Kelsey Besso, all of Windsor, face numerous felony drug charges.
Three people arrested, guns & drugs seized in Bertie County investigation
Fatal pedestrian crash under investigation
Greenville police investigating fatal pedestrian crash
484.5 lbs blue marlin brought in by "Sushi" the current Big Rock Tournament leader.
BIG ROCK: Two largest fish of tournament caught on day 5
Di'quavia Knight
Drug trafficking suspect arrested and charged in Pitt County

Latest News

FILE - Betsy Roddy of Los Angeles holds a copy of the Aug. 17, 1910, edition of The River Press...
The woman who founded Father’s Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
FILE - One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
Police: Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his...
Pope Francis, back to Vatican routine post-surgery, says thanks to shouts of ‘Long live the pope!’
Original demo tape that landed Prince his first record contract up for auction.
Original Prince demo tape up for auction