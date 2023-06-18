Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Hazy & hot Father’s Day with coastal sprinkles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It will be a beautiful day and exactly what fathers throughout Eastern Carolina deserve!

Lots of sunshine throughout our area with the chance for some stray clouds and sprinkles particularly along the coast. High of 89F.

UPDATED FATHER DAYS (6.18.2023) (WITN)

Clear skies will continue through Sunday night with a low of 66F.

But come Monday morning, we will see some cloud coverage your Juneteenth, Clouds will stick around throughout the day and some places inland may see a sprinkle, but there is no heavy rain potential there. High of 88F.

JUNETEENTH FORECAST (WITN)

Something that’s important to mention is that ENC continues to be covered by smoke as a result of a combination of Canadian smoke and the Pulp Road fire in Brunswick County bringing on hazy conditions. The graphic below shows the northeastern part of our viewing area, Northern Outer Banks and parts of the Pamlico Sound experience a thin layer of smoke. More inland and central parts of our viewing area as well as the Pamlico Sound see moderate smoke (especially Greenville and surrounding areas have a strong smell of smoke). Then areas like Jacksonville down to the Crystal Coast has heavier smoke levels.

If you have any Upper Respiratory or Heart issues, you may need to monitor how much time you spend outdoors. As of now, we are seeing smoke hover over ENC today through possibly Wednesday.

SMOKE: SUNDAY (SMOKE: SUNDAY)

SMOKE: TUESDAY (WITN)

With air quality concerns in place, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for Pender and Duplin Counties through midnight Sunday night. Code Orange conditions are possible in these areas.

As for the rest of Eastern NC, Code Yellow conditions are expected with most locations experiencing hazy skies for Sunday. Air temperatures will gradually warm up to the mid to upper 80s with a southerly flow around 10 to 15 mph.

Heading into next week, an area of low pressure will stick around the southeast increasing opportunities for unsettled weather to continue headed into Tuesday - Friday, as the upper low continues to supply lift and moisture to the area. Adding to this, another surface low pressure could also form along the coast headed into midweek, lingering there through the end of the period. This could locally enhance lift in those areas which may contribute to locally heavy rainfall.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of low pressure located several hundred miles to the south of the Cape Verde Islands. Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for development over the next several days as the system tracks westward. As of 2:00 PM, there is 50% chance of this system becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, and an 80% chance over the next seven days. If the system develops, the next name on the list is Bret.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

