Man charged in stealing firearm in Goldsboro

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police Department responded to a call of an armed suspect on June14th around 8:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect had taken a handgun from the victim and ran away.  

Officers located the suspect, Eric Jamell Hamilton, and arrested him on site.

While officers were looking for Hamilton, a concerned citizen gave directions to a possible location before finding him.

The firearm was also located and placed into evidence.

Hamilton was charged with larceny of a firearm, communicating threats, simple possession of schedule, and two outstanding orders for arrest.

He was transported to the Wayne County magistrate’s office where he received a $50,000 secured bond.

