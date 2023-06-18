Kinston police seek Taco Bell robbery suspect

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Police say they are looking for a man who robbed a Taco Bell Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a Taco Bell located at 1806 W. Vernon Ave. in Kinston around 8:20 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers say they met with the victims who advised them that an unknown black male entered the business armed with a knife and stole money.

Police say the suspect was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask. The sweatshirt had white writing on the front that stated, “Black Voters Matter” and on the back it stated, “It’s About Us”.

At this time the identity of the suspect is unknown, and investigators are following up on leads. Anyone with information about this incident or any other incidents, is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.