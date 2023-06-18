Death investigation underway in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of a 41-year-old female.

Officials say, Goldsboro’s Semiko Woods was found unresponsive by the Goldsboro Police Department and Wayne County EMS Saturday afternoon around 3:46 p.m. at the 200 block of Beale Street.

Woods was pronounced dead when officials arrived.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau and the North Carolina SBI initiated an investigation and is still on going.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.

