Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Amber Alert issued for 2 Cleveland, Ohio, children

Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez
Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez(WOIO)
By Cleveland 19 Digital Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who they say were taken by their mother.

According to WOIO, police said the children are 5-year-old Nathaniel Lopez and 8-month-old Gabriel Lopez.

Both children have black hair and brown eyes. There is no other description information for the children at this time.

Christian Elain Salinas
Christian Elain Salinas(WOIO)

The suspect is their mother, 34-year-old Christian Elain Salinas. Police also say their father, 33-year-old Andrew J. Lopez, may have helped. Both are from Cleveland.

Police said Salinas was scheduled to surrender custody of her children Saturday to children and family services, but she failed to do so and has made multiple threats to harm the children.

Andrew Lopez
Andrew Lopez(WOIO)

Salinas is 5-feet-1, weighs 130 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. Lopez is 5-feet-8, weighs 190 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a 2001 Red Toyota Solara with a missing passenger side view mirror and an Ohio license plate of JEV 5186.

People are asked to call 911 or Cleveland police at 216-623-5105 if they have any information.

Amber Alert vehicle
Amber Alert vehicle(CLEVELAND POLICE)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120...
UPS to install air conditioning in delivery vans for union deal
484.5 lbs blue marlin brought in by "Sushi" the current Big Rock Tournament leader.
BIG ROCK: Two largest fish of tournament caught on day 5
Ryan Parker, Travon Bond, and Kelsey Besso, all of Windsor, face numerous felony drug charges.
Three people arrested, guns & drugs seized in Bertie County investigation
Di'quavia Knight
Drug trafficking suspect arrested and charged in Pitt County

Latest News

Law enforcement work the scene after a shooting near Mifflintown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023....
Pennsylvania trooper, suspect killed in shootout; 2nd trooper seriously wounded
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China,...
Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
Disturbance could become a tropical cyclone over the next seven days
Tropical wave Invest 92 likely to develop into the next named storm