Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

$2.7 million worth of swim bladders from endangered fish seized by US authorities

U.S. authorities seized more than 200 pounds of swim bladders from an endangered fish.
U.S. authorities seized more than 200 pounds of swim bladders from an endangered fish.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Border authorities have seized $2.7 million in illegal swim bladders, the organ that helps fish control their buoyancy.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona seized 242 pounds of bladders on April 13.

Authorities say the bladders came from the Totoaba fish, which has been endangered since 1979.

They are also considered an Asian cultural delicacy and are used in traditional Chinese medicine.

Border agents say smugglers tried to hide the bladders inside of a commercial shipment of frozen fish fillets.

Authorities believe this seizure is the second-largest seizure of its kind in the U.S. and the largest Totoaba seizure in Arizona, to date.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The blue marlin brought in by Sensation unofficially weighs 619-lbs but its eligibility is in...
BIG ROCK: Sensation’s +600-lbs marlin disqualified, Sushi win’s tournament
Ryan Parker, Travon Bond, and Kelsey Besso, all of Windsor, face numerous felony drug charges.
Three people arrested, guns & drugs seized in Bertie County investigation
Fatal pedestrian crash under investigation
Greenville police investigating fatal pedestrian crash
484.5 lbs blue marlin brought in by "Sushi" the current Big Rock Tournament leader.
BIG ROCK: Two largest fish of tournament caught on day 5
Di'quavia Knight
Drug trafficking suspect arrested and charged in Pitt County

Latest News

The blue marlin brought in by Sensation unofficially weighs 619-lbs but its eligibility is in...
BIG ROCK: Sensation’s +600-lbs marlin disqualified, Sushi win’s tournament
A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
20 shot, one dead at parking lot party in suburban Chicago
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Hazy & hot Father’s Day with coastal sprinkles
FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George,...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival