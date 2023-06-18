Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

20 shot, one dead at parking lot party in suburban Chicago

A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (AP) — At least 20 people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

TV news video showed the strip mall lot filled with debris and police tape in Willowbrook, about 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(AP)

“There were at least 20 individuals shot. One victim is deceased,” said Eric Swanson, deputy chief at the DuPage County sheriff’s office. “The motive behind this incident is unclear. ... We transported numerous victims from the scene. Others just walked into area hospitals.”

The conditions of the wounded were not immediately available, Swanson told reporters.

“It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration. We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped,” witness Markeshia Avery told WLS-TV.

Another witness, Craig Lotcie, said: “Everybody ran, and it was chaos.”

Police tape blocks an area at the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in...
Police tape blocks an area at the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(AP)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The blue marlin brought in by Sensation unofficially weighs 619-lbs but its eligibility is in...
BIG ROCK: Sensation’s +600-lbs marlin disqualified, Sushi win’s tournament
Ryan Parker, Travon Bond, and Kelsey Besso, all of Windsor, face numerous felony drug charges.
Three people arrested, guns & drugs seized in Bertie County investigation
Fatal pedestrian crash under investigation
Greenville police investigating fatal pedestrian crash
484.5 lbs blue marlin brought in by "Sushi" the current Big Rock Tournament leader.
BIG ROCK: Two largest fish of tournament caught on day 5
Di'quavia Knight
Drug trafficking suspect arrested and charged in Pitt County

Latest News

The blue marlin brought in by Sensation unofficially weighs 619-lbs but its eligibility is in...
BIG ROCK: Sensation’s +600-lbs marlin disqualified, Sushi win’s tournament
U.S. authorities seized more than 200 pounds of swim bladders from an endangered fish.
$2.7 million worth of swim bladders from endangered fish seized by US authorities
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Hazy & hot Father’s Day with coastal sprinkles
FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George,...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival