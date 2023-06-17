Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Three people arrested, guns & drugs seized in Bertie County investigation

Ryan Parker, Travon Bond, and Kelsey Besso, all of Windsor, face numerous felony drug charges.
Ryan Parker, Travon Bond, and Kelsey Besso, all of Windsor, face numerous felony drug charges.(Bertie County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says three people have been arrested and guns and drugs have been seized following an investigation into the sale of drugs.

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin says during a search of 116 Jerry’s Lane in Windsor, officers seized trafficking amounts of heroin/fentanyl, a trafficking amount of cocaine, money and four firearms.

The sheriff’s office says two of the firearms that were seized had been reported stolen from Bertie County, one of which was modified to operate fully automatic. A “ghost switch” was also seized, which converts a semi-automatic firearm to fire fully automatic.

Travon Bond, Ryan Parker, and Kelsey Besso, all of Windsor, face numerous felony drug charges.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
25 people were arrested and authorities continue to search for six more people.
MARTIN COUNTY: Drug operations net 25 arrests; 6 others still wanted
Ashley Cox
POLICE: Management points finger at former employee in Kinston break-in
Haley Barnes
Former employee charged with threatening to “shoot up” Onslow Co. daycare
Justin Jeffries
Lenoir County man charged with killing step-grandfather

Latest News

NCDOT says the four-lane bridge will remain in a temporary two-lane pattern for the next...
Highway 17 bridge in Beaufort County partially opens
Events started early Friday morning to celebrate Juneteenth.
Juneteenth celebrations begin and continue throughout the weekend
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed in an unprovoked bear attack in...
Man mauled by bear in unprovoked attack; neighbors tried to help, authorities say
Sheriff’s Office joins law enforcement partnership