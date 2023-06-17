Three people arrested, guns & drugs seized in Bertie County investigation

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says three people have been arrested and guns and drugs have been seized following an investigation into the sale of drugs.

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin says during a search of 116 Jerry’s Lane in Windsor, officers seized trafficking amounts of heroin/fentanyl, a trafficking amount of cocaine, money and four firearms.

The sheriff’s office says two of the firearms that were seized had been reported stolen from Bertie County, one of which was modified to operate fully automatic. A “ghost switch” was also seized, which converts a semi-automatic firearm to fire fully automatic.

Travon Bond, Ryan Parker, and Kelsey Besso, all of Windsor, face numerous felony drug charges.

