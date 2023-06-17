Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Hazy and Warm Father’s Day, Higher Rain Chances Next Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hazy skies across the East expected tonight and heading into your Father’s Day (Sunday) as a result of a combination of Canadian smoke, and smoke from the Pulp Road fire in Brunswick County. For tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures expected to drop into the 60s, with 70s possible along the coast. Winds will initially be calm through midnight, before changing to a southwesterly direction. This subtle change in the wind direction will determine which areas could see hazy skies and a lower air quality. With air quality concerns in place, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for Pender and Duplin Counties through midnight Sunday night. Code Orange conditions are possible in these areas.

As for the rest of Eastern NC, Code Yellow conditions are expected with most locations experiencing hazy skies for Sunday. Air temperatures will gradually warm up to the mid to upper 80s with a southerly flow around 10 to 15 mph.

The hazy conditions will not last forever. Heading into next week, an area of low pressure will stick around the southeast increasing opportunities for unsettled weather to continue headed into Tuesday - Friday, as the upper low continues to supply lift and moisture to the area. Adding to this, another surface low pressure could also form along the coast headed into midweek, lingering there through the end of the period. This could locally enhance lift in those areas which may contribute to locally heavy rainfall.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of low pressure located several hundred miles to the south of the Cape Verde Islands. Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for development over the next several days as the system tracks westward. As of 2:00 PM, there is 50% chance of this system becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, and an 80% chance over the next seven days. If the system develops, the next name on the list is Bret.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.