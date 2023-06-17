Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny Father’s Day Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC is going to have a weekend that is only appropriate to celebrate our fathers and other amazing men in our lives!

Lots of sunshine with few clouds in the mix for your Saturday. Expecting to get up to 86F.

For folks planning to head to the final day of the Big Rock Tournament out in Morehead City, be sure to “rock the block” (as our Forecaster Natalie Parsons says) aka wear the sunscreen. It’ll be a gorgeous day in those parts for sure with sunny skies and a high of 82.

If you plan on heading to the beach in Carteret or Onslow counties or even Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island, there is MODERATE risk for rip currents through Saturday evening.

Something else to be aware of is the smoke levels across Eastern Carolina through the weekend. Much of ENC has a thin layer of smoke, but inland over Greenville through Rocky Mount, the layer of smoke is a bit thinker. As of now, there is a CODE RED for Brunswick County and CODE ORANGE for New Hanover County until midnight leading into Sunday. No CODE has been issued for our viewing area

The Father’s Day forecast has cleared up quite a bit over the last few days. Initially we were predicting some rain but now we are predicting a mix of sun and clouds. Although, there will be some potential for coastal showers starting in the afternoon through dinnertime, but it’s not looking like anything that should put a damper on this special day. Getting up to a high of 89F.

A muddle low pressure system over Georgia and South Carolina this weekend will start to slide northward by Monday and Tuesday of next week. Initially, rain chances will be slight, coming in at 20% to 30% over Monday and Tuesday. But as the broad area of low pressure continues to move northward, rain chances will increase quickly. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy and wet through most of the day. Highs will come down from the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday to the upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. The warmer weather is expected to return by the following weekend.

