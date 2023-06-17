Advertise With Us
Longtime ECU music professor says farewell for now during Juneteenth Music Festival performance

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -People put on their dancing shoes Friday night, to cut a rug at the annual Greenville Grooves Music Festival.

“We’re having fun, that’s what it’s all about because it’s healing as well,” said Jason Brown, Greenville Resident.

Beautiful smiles and vibrant energy filled the air as Juneteenth was on many people’s minds.

Hips were moving and grooving to the sounds of legendary ECU music professor Caroll Dashiell as he took the Town Common stage one last time for now.

Thursday, Dashiell posted a heartfelt message via social media, announcing his acceptance of a music position at his alma mater Howard University.

“I look at it as I have two homes now,” Dashiell said. “I have the Washington D.C. area and my Howard University family, then I have my Eastern North Carolina family. I’m blessed.”

People commemorated Juneteenth while watching Dashiell jam on the bass guitar.

Sweet tones billowed to the food trucks and caught the attention of Chris Bell who says he didn’t even know what Juneteenth was before coming to the festival.

“I don’t know why we have Columbus Day, I’d much rather have Juneteenth,” Bell said. “I’d much rather have a holiday that I know why we have it. It has purpose and people love it.”

Dashiell will be leaving for his new role at Howard University sometime in the next month or two but says he plans to come back to Greenville Grooves as much as possible.

Dashiell spent more than 30 years at ECU.

