Highway 17 bridge in Beaufort County partially opens

NCDOT says the four-lane bridge will remain in a temporary two-lane pattern for the next...
NCDOT says the four-lane bridge will remain in a temporary two-lane pattern for the next several weeks(Jaylen Holloway)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The newly constructed bridge that carries U.S. 17 Business over a railroad track in Chocowinity in Beaufort County opened to traffic Friday afternoon.

The NCDOT says the four-lane bridge will remain in a temporary two-lane pattern for the next several weeks until some minor work can be completed to close out the project.

The project began in the fall of 2021 when this section of road was closed and the previous bridge was demolished.

Work was supposed to be completed by Memorial Day weekend.

It was on May 24th that Republican Beaufort County State Representative Keith Kidwell said he was told the bridge would not be opening due to equipment and technical difficulties.

On Friday, Kidwell said he has instructed the NCDOT that he wants a full report on accountability of the failures.

