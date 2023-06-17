Greenville police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a crash that left one pedestrian dead Saturday morning.

The Greenville Police Department said they responded to the area of 729 SW Greenville Boulevard around 3:15 a.m. in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian.

With the help of city cameras, officers said they determined the pedestrian, 50-year-old Louis Jones Jr. of Greenville, laid down in the eastbound lanes of travel prior to being struck by a vehicle traveling east.

Jones died at the scene.

Police said the driver involved has been cooperative and the crash remains under investigation.

