Greenville police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

Fatal pedestrian crash under investigation
Fatal pedestrian crash under investigation(Credit: MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a crash that left one pedestrian dead Saturday morning.

The Greenville Police Department said they responded to the area of 729 SW Greenville Boulevard around 3:15 a.m. in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian.

With the help of city cameras, officers said they determined the pedestrian, 50-year-old Louis Jones Jr. of Greenville, laid down in the eastbound lanes of travel prior to being struck by a vehicle traveling east.

Jones died at the scene.

Police said the driver involved has been cooperative and the crash remains under investigation.

