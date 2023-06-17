Advertise With Us
Goldsboro Police and SBI investigate structure fire in Goldsboro

By Tayvion Darden and WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after a early morning structure fire in Goldsboro.

The Goldsboro Fire Department were called to 410 S. Leslie St. around 12:47 a.m. Saturday to a fully-involved structure fire.

They say after 20 minutes of firefighting, the flames were controlled. The fire department deemed the fire suspicious and called The Goldsboro Police Department and SBI to the scene to investigate.

There is no further information on that investigation. Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call the Goldsboro Wayne Crime Stoppers at (919)-734-8177.

