Craven County deputies searching for two men involved in robbery

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men driving a white Chevrolet truck robbed a Cove City elderly man’s home Saturday, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, one of the male suspects offered to pave the victim’s driveway as the suspect said they had extra asphalt from a job in the area.

The elderly man was given a cash price while the other male suspect moved towards the home.

While the home owner was distracted by one of the suspects, the other stole thousands of dollars from the home.

Officials say the second suspect was driving a white work truck with toolboxes on the back and was hauling a trailer with equipment on it.

Anyone with information or pictures of these suspects is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.