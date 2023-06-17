Advertise With Us
BIG ROCK: Final day of fishing; Sushi remains on top

484.5 lbs blue marlin brought in by "Sushi" the current Big Rock Tournament leader.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday, June 17, 2023 is the last day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

The crew of Sushi remains in the lead after reeling in a 484.5 pound blue marlin on day five of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

Chasin’ A weighed-in a couple hours of later with their 479.8 big blue, earning the second position.

Placing third, C-Student with 470.2 pounds.

A weight of 463.7 pounds has Sea Toy on the leaderboard coming in at number four.

And Predator rounds out the top five with 459.0 pounds.

Nearly every registered boat was on the water for the second-to-last day of the tournament.

Still unclaimed is this year’s Fabulous Fisherman prize of $739,5000.00, given to the first eligible boat that brings in a fish of 500 pounds.

BIG ROCK LEADERBOARD
1.Sushi484.5 pounds
2.Chasin’ A479.8 pounds
3.C-Student470.2 pounds
4.Sea Toy463.7 pounds
5.Predator459.0 pounds

