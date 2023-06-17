Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120...
UPS to install air conditioning in delivery vans for union deal
484.5 lbs blue marlin brought in by "Sushi" the current Big Rock Tournament leader.
BIG ROCK: Two largest fish of tournament caught on day 5
Brandon Hardy's family at press conference Friday morning
New findings in Brandon Hardy case released Friday morning result in lawsuit by family
25 people were arrested and authorities continue to search for six more people.
MARTIN COUNTY: Drug operations net 25 arrests; 6 others still wanted

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city
LNL: President, PA leaders discuss race to repair collapsed portion of I-95 in Philadelphia
Four people were rescued after a houseboat capsized in Florida Friday morning. (WJHG, TRAVIS...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help rescue four people after boat capsizes
VIDEO: Four rescued after boat capsized in Panama City Marina