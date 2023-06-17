Advertise With Us
19-year-old woman accused of using social media to sell drugs to kids

A 19-year-old woman is facing federal charges for running an online drug ring in Oregon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 19-year-old woman in Oregon is facing federal charges for running an online drug ring.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon, Averi Rose Dickinson’s charges include distributing controlled substances along with possessing a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

KPTV reports that an investigation began in January with the FBI learning that Dickinson ran a drug distribution service called Kiki’s Delivery Service that advertised and took orders for illegal drugs on various social media apps such as Instagram and Snapchat,

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Dickinson had been operating the drug ring for up to three years, fulfilling orders that included cocaine, LSD, marijuana, and various forms of real and fake pills.

Investigators also found that Dickinson was a supplier within a more extensive drug distribution chain responsible for several drug overdoses in youths, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Investigators executed search warrants on Dickinson’s home and her vehicle on Wednesday.

The U.S. attorney’s office reports investigators found items that included illegal drugs, $3,000, guns, and a bulletproof vest.

Dickinson reportedly told investigators she believed about 50% of her drug distribution clients were minors and that she used underage people as runners to deliver drugs.

The 19-year-old made her first federal court appearance on Thursday. She was ordered to be detained until further court proceedings.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

