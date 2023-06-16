Winterville mother raises money for 2-year-old son in need of liver transplant

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mother in the east is raising money for her 2-year-old son, who is in need of a liver transplant.

2-year-old Elijah Smith enjoys life like any typical toddler, but what most people don’t know is that he was diagnosed with biliary atresia at birth.

The disease stops bile from moving to the small intestine and leads to damage in the liver.

1 in 30,000 babies are diagnosed with it.

Elijah’s mother, Makala Smith, says she’s working with Children’s Organ Transplant Association to raise money for the transplant cost.

“So they don’t take any of the proceeds. No percentages. It’s 100-percent for Eli,” Smith

So far, the community has raised a little over $ 2,400 for the transplant operation and the goal is $40,000.

While Smith continues to raise money for her son, she plans to become her son’s donor.

She says she’ll find out from doctors next Tuesday if her liver is a match for Eli,

A link to the campaign can be found here.

Once the Smith’s reach their campaign goal, Eli will have his liver transplant at Duke University Hospital in Durham.

