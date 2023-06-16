Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Several Eastern Carolina waterways fail quality-standard tests ahead of Father’s Day weekend

Sound Rivers' Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register takes a water sample to test for bacteria.
Sound Rivers' Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register takes a water sample to test for bacteria.(Sound Rivers)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three sites in the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watershed failed to meet recreational water-quality standards this week, according to the Sound Rivers swim guide.

Slocum Creek in Havelock, which is in the Neuse River, failed the test, as did Havens Gardens and Pamlico Plantation in the Tar-Pamlico.

A “fail” means elevated levels of fecal bacteria, which can come with increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections for pets and humans.

Swim Guide is an international water-quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers, an environmental non-profit based in Raleigh, New Bern, and Washington.

Every week, a team of volunteers gathers water samples at 54 popular recreation sites from the Piedmont to the Pamlico Sound.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
25 people were arrested and authorities continue to search for six more people.
MARTIN COUNTY: Drug operations net 25 arrests; 6 others still wanted
Haley Barnes
Former employee charged with threatening to “shoot up” Onslow Co. daycare
Ashley Cox
POLICE: Management points finger at former employee in Kinston break-in
Justin Jeffries
Lenoir County man charged with killing step-grandfather

Latest News

NASCAR legend Richard Petty part of check presentation to Camp Albemarle in Carteret County.
Richard “The King” Petty, Burt Family Foundation presents check for $1,000,000 to ENC summer camp
Abortion clinic
North Carolina abortion providers file federal lawsuit challenging new state laws
Michael Jordan Reaches Agreement To Sell Majority Stake In Charlotte Hornets
Eastern Carolina woman sentenced; jury finds her guilty of assault and murder