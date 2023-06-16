Several Eastern Carolina waterways fail quality-standard tests ahead of Father’s Day weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three sites in the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watershed failed to meet recreational water-quality standards this week, according to the Sound Rivers swim guide.

Slocum Creek in Havelock, which is in the Neuse River, failed the test, as did Havens Gardens and Pamlico Plantation in the Tar-Pamlico.

A “fail” means elevated levels of fecal bacteria, which can come with increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections for pets and humans.

Swim Guide is an international water-quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers, an environmental non-profit based in Raleigh, New Bern, and Washington.

Every week, a team of volunteers gathers water samples at 54 popular recreation sites from the Piedmont to the Pamlico Sound.

