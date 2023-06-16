Advertise With Us
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Maximus

WITN's Saving Graces 4 Felines feature cat of the week!
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you are looking for the perfect kitten, look no further than Maximus!

He is a long hair, handsome, affectionate, black-and-white boy.

He has grown up making best buddies with small children, other cats, and a dog in his foster home and loves all creatures big and small. Maximus is playful, and sweet, and is ready to be a forever kitty in your home!

Saving Graces 4 Felines feature cat looking for a forever home!
The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

