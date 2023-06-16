Advertise With Us
Richard “The King” Petty presents check for $1,000,000 to ENC summer camp

NASCAR legend Richard Petty part of check presentation to Camp Albemarle in Carteret County.
NASCAR legend Richard Petty part of check presentation to Camp Albemarle in Carteret County.(Henry Hinton)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A camp here in the East received a transformative gift from NASCAR royalty this morning.

Richard “The King” Petty presented a check Friday morning for $1,000,000 to Camp Albemarle in Carteret County.

The major gift that was made possible by the Burt Family Foundation and the Petty Foundation will support the expansion of the children’s summer camp.

The camp said that the funds will be used to help purchase the property of another former summer camp to ensure the continued growth of the ministries and programs of Camp Albemarle.

Camp officials say that Camp Albemarle in Carteret County is a 70-year-old ministry providing summer camps, educational, and recreational programs for children and youth throughout Eastern North Carolina that recently purchased 67 acres of property previously known as Camp Sam Hatcher, from the Boy Scouts of America, Eastern Carolina Council.

Richard Petty takes a picture with staff at Camp Albemarle in Carteret County.
Richard Petty takes a picture with staff at Camp Albemarle in Carteret County.(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

