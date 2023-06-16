Onslow County Commissioners cancel trip with Coastal Carolina Riverwatch

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Riverwatch invited Onslow Commissioners to educate them on the water quality in the area.

Riley Lewis with the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch, coordinated the event as an opportunity to get a different perspective.

“This is a really unique opportunity to directly see runoff where the water goes and what kind of pollutants it can take with it,” said Lewis. “We were going to take some volunteers and County Commissioners up into airplanes to observe Onslow County from the sky.”

However, on Thursday morning, chairman Tim Foster, Commissioner Lisa Carpenter, and Royce Bennett canceled their trip from Albert Ellis Airport after other organizations claimed it was all about “spying on farmers,” which is something Commissioner Bennett does not agree with.

After the news broke is when Bennett says he realized he was not sure what he signed up for. He put his morals and beliefs first.

“I was looking forward to the flyover this morning,” said Bennett. “The article in the newspaper yesterday was very misleading. It sounds like we are spying on our farmers. It was misinformation and I couldn’t participate in that was so anti-farming as that indicated it was. We thought we were going to examine storm damage and flood hazards in Onslow County which we always have,” said Bennett.

Volunteers still went up in the plane to see Onslow County from the sky and they were shocked. Francesca Cetta, a fellow from the Rachel Carson Foundation, said it was eye-opening when it comes to seeing how close neighborhoods are to hog farms.

“It was really impactful,” said Cetta. “We have read about it but to see it from, but to see it from an aerial perspective really contextualized the issue for us.”

Though the Commissioners were unable to go on the flyover, Bennett made calls this morning to see the impact of the water quality in the county. There is still no word on whether another event like this one is on the calendar.

