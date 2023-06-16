Advertise With Us
North Carolina abortion providers file federal lawsuit challenging new state laws

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Abortion providers in North Carolina have filed a federal lawsuit that challenges several provisions of a state law banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The new restrictions are set to take effect July 1.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Dr. Beverly Gray, an OB-GYN at Duke Health, are asking a federal judge to block numerous provisions they argue are unclear and unconstitutional, or to put an injunction on the law to prevent it from being enforced.

The lawsuit comes one month after the Republican supermajority in the state’s General Assembly fast-tracked the law through both chambers and overrode a veto from Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.

