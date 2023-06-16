Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures & scattered afternoon showers for Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mix of sun and clouds for your Friday with the potential for some scattered showers in the afternoon through the evening. We will see a high of 88F.

A band of storms will roll through ENC from the Northern Outer Banks, Albemarle Sound down through the Pamlico Sound and Southern Outer Banks between 7 p.m. through 11 p.m. that bring heavier rain, a few rumbles of thunder and lightning. At this time there is no severe threat.

FORECAST (6.16.2023) (WITN)

The band will move off-shore by midnight into Saturday with a low of 63F.

Both lingering showers and clouds will clear through the overnight paving the way for a very sunny Saturday. High of 86F.

Clear skies will stick around overnight leading into Sunday. Low of 65F.

As for your Sunday, Father’s Day is looking to be nice as well. Few more clouds with a slight chance for a sprinkle in the afternoon, but overall it will be great day to celebrate the special men in ENC. High of 89F.

FATHER'S DAY FORECAST (WITN)

Smoke will come down from the Canadian wildfires over the next few days impacting the air quality down here. By 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the smoke will start creeping into ENC crossing over I-95. Then by 9 a.m. on Saturday, ENC will be coated with a thin layer of smoke that will be slightly heavier come Sunday. As of now, no Code Red, Orange or Yellow have been issued in our area, but if you suffer from Asthma, upper respiratory, lung or heart issues, you may want to limit how much time is spent outdoors.

SMOKE - FRIDAY (WITN)

SMOKE - SATURDAY (WITN)

SMOKE - SUNDAY (WITN)

Even though we will have a beautiful weekend, Monday kicks off the start of a rainy upcoming week.

TROPICS UPDATE: The tropics remain quiet for now with no tropical activity expected in the next 48 hours.

