Morehead City to temporarily close parts of park Friday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Morehead City will temporarily close two parts of Rotary Park Friday to accommodate a fireworks display.

According to Morehead City officials, a fireworks display is scheduled for immediately after Friday night’s baseball game at Big Rock Stadium between the Morehead City Marlins and the Wilson Tobbs.

Due to the fireworks, both the dog park and the walking trail at Rotary Park will be temporarily closed, beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday.

They will both reopen on Saturday, June 17th.

