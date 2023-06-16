Michael Jordan Reaches Agreement To Sell Majority Stake In Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, NC (WITN) - Michael Jordan has reached an agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets according to the franchise.

He is selling to a buyer group headed up by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. Plotkin has been a minority stake owner since 2019. According to the Hornets, he is the “founder and chief investment officer of Tallwoods Capital LLC. Schnall is co-president of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, where he has worked for 27 years, and has been a significant minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks and an alternate governor on the NBA Board of Governors since 2015.”

Schnall is working to sell his investment in the Hawks which should be done this summer.

“The Buyer Group will also include Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, Dyal HomeCourt Partners, North Carolina natives recording artist J. Cole and country music singer-songwriter Eric Church, and several local Charlotte investors, including Amy Levine Dawson and Damian Mills,” according to the Hornets release.

The transaction needs NBA Board of Governors’ approval. Jordan will remain a minority share owner of the Hornets. The organization’s ownership rights of the Greensboro Swarm, Hornets Venom GT, and managing and operating rights of the Spectrum Center are included in the sale.

