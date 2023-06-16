Kamala Harris visiting Charlotte next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Charlotte to speak on the 1-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The Dobbs decision took away protection granted under Roe v. Wade for women’s rights to access abortions.

The Vice President will speak at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Saturday, June 24.

More information on Harris’ visit is expected to be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.