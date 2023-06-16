Kamala Harris visiting Charlotte next week

Advertise With Us
(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Charlotte to speak on the 1-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The Dobbs decision took away protection granted under Roe v. Wade for women’s rights to access abortions.

The Vice President will speak at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Saturday, June 24.

More information on Harris’ visit is expected to be released in the coming days.

