Juneteeth festivities happening today and through out the east this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many towns and cities are hosting events in celebration of Juneteenth today and this weekend.

The city of Greenville and Uptown Greenville are offering a variety of events and activities to recognize Juneteenth this year. One of which is the Greenville Grooves Music Festival and Sunday service.

The fun begins today when local jazz legend and east carolina university school of Music Professor Carroll Dashiell will perform along with fellow musicians with a mix of Contemporary, Motown, and R&B classics.

The event will also feature food trucks, adult beverages, and an arts and culture market. The event begins at 6 p.m. At the Greenville Town Common.

Onslow Civic Affairs committee will host three events this morning in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The first is at 8:30 a.m. at the Consolidated Health and Human Services Agency building, the second is at 9:30 a.m. at the Jacksonville City Hall, and the third event is at 10:30 a.m. at the Onslow County Government Center.

The observances will feature Crystal Blockett singing “Lift every voice and sing,” a powerful anthem known for voicing a cry for liberation and affirmation of african american people.

A reflection by Mario Harris as the invited speaker will also be a component of the presentations by the Onslow Civic Affairs Committee

The city of Snow Hill will host their 3rd annual Juneteenth Festival today! The festival is open to the public and will be held at the Best Chapel School Museum. The event begins at noon today and will last throughout the weekend.

