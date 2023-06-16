Advertise With Us
Juneteenth celebrations begin and continue throughout the weekend

Events started early Friday morning to celebrate Juneteenth.(n/a)
By Olivia Dols
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Juneteenth celebrations are underway with events starting in Onslow County Friday morning.

Slavery ended in America on December 6, 1865, but the last time a group of slaves were freed was on June 19th, 1865. Juneteenth is a time to remember and celebrate those who left an impact on this country.

“We are in a better place in 2023 than we were in 1865 or 1920 or 1960s,” said Cindy Edwards with Onslow Civic Affairs. “It is all part of our collective history,” said Edwards. “We can all celebrate freedom together. Freedom for everyone and continue looking forward.”

“Everyone in this country has built this country,” said Mario Harris, founder and CEO of the mentoring nonprofit, MENAC. “Immigrants from all over the world have come here not only to the state of North Carolina but every state that is in this country.”

Juneteenth is a celebration to mark the end of slavery in America, however, that doesn’t mean the barbaric act is over.

“Slavery hasn’t left the planet,” said Edwards. “It’s changed forms but it’s not gone, so we need to continue to celebrate racial equity and inclusion, but also work for real freedoms for folks who are still trapped in labor slavery, and sex trafficking. They still need help.”

Jacksonville City Council Members, Jerome Willingham, and Dr. Angela Washington led a meeting to adopt Freedom Day as a holiday in the city. On June 21, 2016, the City Council voted and adopted the holiday into the city’s calendar. According to the City of Jacksonville’s website, it was the first city in the United States to adopt a holiday marking the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment.

“The city has already done its part,” said Harris. “The county and the federal government have also done their part. I think now it is probably time for our lawmakers in Raleigh to say we are going to sign this into law.”

On Saturday, the celebrations continue with a parade that starts at 9:30 a.m. following the Onslow County Juneteenth Celebration that will take place until 7 p.m. at Georgetown Park. The official celebration of Juneteenth is June 19th, which is when offices and government locations will be closed to observe the day.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

