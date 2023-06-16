Hats off: Cancer survivors wear best hats for annual Journey of Hope Survivor Dinner

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Nearly 100 cancer survivors made their way into the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel ballroom Thursday night, wearing some of the most eye-popping hats you’ll ever see.

People were sporting fluorescent lids as a “hats off” to survivors, like Journey of Hope Support Fund Coordinator Sheri Smith, for the annual Journey of Hope and CarolinaEast Foundation cancer survivor dinner.

“Survivors deserve hats off, Smith said. “They go through a lot to get to this day and to be able to say we’re a survivor.”

Hot dog hats, viking helmets, glow in the dark hats, you name it. Everyone had on some kind of headgear, but first-time attendee Claudia McClain didn’t get the memo.

“I have a great cowboy hat that I should’ve brought and I forgot,” McClain said. “It has feathers and everything, but I didn’t remember.”

Luckily there was a photo booth full of hats for McClain and her cancer surviving husband Harry Levil to choose from. They waited in line for a picture that doctors once thought Levil might not live to see.

“They told me four to eight months and I said we’ll see about that,” Levil said. “Coming up on five years.”

The dinner has also touched those still fighting like John Jackson. Jackson is battling multiple myeloma but is using Journey of Hope as a way to honor his late wife who fought cancer three different times.

“I’m sure not going to give up or sit in the corner and cry,” Jackson said. “I’m following her wisdom.”

Thursday night’s dinner also marked Journey of Hope’s 10-year anniversary, which many say is an emotional milestone because they remember when the dinner first started outside at a local park.

