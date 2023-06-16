Forest fire closes Carteret County road

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews are responding to a forest fire between Gales Creek Road and Sam Hatcher Road in Newport.

Carteret County Emergency Services says the fire is estimated at around 20 acres at this time.

As a safety measure, emergency crews have closed Gales Creek Road in both directions and drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Residents in the area are also encouraged to shelter in place due to the amount of smoke in the area.

