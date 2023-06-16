Advertise With Us
‘ENC at Three’ celebrates the team’s dads ahead of Father’s Day

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just ahead of Father’s Day, the team behind ‘ENC at Three’ took time Friday to celebrate their dads on air.

Celeste Ford shared stories about her father, LC.

Charlie Ironmonger spoke about his dad, Bob.

One of ‘ENC at Three’s’ directors, Sutton Young, gave his father Dale a shoutout.

The show’s producer, Sam Savery, shared some fun facts about her dad, Steve.

And the second ‘ENC at Three’ director, Trevor Roberson, spoke about his father, Thomas.

Wishing all dads and father figures a Happy Father’s Day.

