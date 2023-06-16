Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina woman sentenced; jury finds her guilty of assault and murder

Marshje Swinson
Marshje Swinson(Wallace Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After a weeks-long trial, an Eastern Carolina woman has been found guilty of murder and assault Thursday.

After a three-week trial, a jury found Marshje Swinson guilty of the October 23, 2020 murder of Lonnel Henderson and assault of Shardonnay Langley, according to the Duplin County Superior Court.

29-year-old Swinson was charged with second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The jury says she shot and killed Henderson outside of their home at Wells MHP Lane in Wallace. Langley suffered a gunshot wound to her forehead and was hit with the butt of the gun on the side of her head, according to the report.

Officials say Swinson and 26-year-old Henderson were in a relationship and had one child together, and 22-year-old Langley was Henderson’s sister.

Swinson was sentenced to two consecutive 20 to 25-year sentences for murder followed by a six to eight-year sentence for the assaults in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

