Drug trafficking suspect arrested and charged in Pitt County

Di'quavia Knight
Di'quavia Knight(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol has arrested a Greenville man for allegedly trafficking drugs.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office charged 25-year-old Di’quavia Knight with felony trafficking opium or heroin and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

Detectives say the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into the sales of illegal narcotics in Pitt County.

Knight was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,385 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

