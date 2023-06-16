Advertise With Us
Cherry Point says utility project already saving millions of dollars

Cherry Point is the world's largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres...
Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres of land.(MCAS Cherry Point)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point says the conclusion of a $47.6 million utility project is already leading to projected savings of more than 12 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and 128 million gallons of water annually.

The utility energy services contract that was awarded in April of 2020 was given a certificate of substantial completion in April of 2023 and the nod of final acceptance, effectively improving MCAS Cherry Point’s energy security status.

The project modernized and standardized a range of equipment and facilities with efficient and secure systems.

The work focused on five Energy Conservation Measures, which were improvements in areas of lighting, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, controls, and electrical upgrades.

The work also improved how the installation uses water in its wastewater treatment facility, making use of reclaimed water and reducing the requirement for domestic, portable water by about 50 million gallons per year.

