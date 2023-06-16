Advertise With Us
Kinston police say suspicious package was a false alarm

Kinston police
Kinston police(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say a suspicious package found in a vehicle at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car location on 2430 N. Herritage St. Friday morning turned out to be a false alarm.

The National Guard was called in to assist Lenoir County Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department, and Kinston Fire Department investigate.

Several surrounding businesses near the intersection of Herritage Street and Roseanne Drive were also evacuated.

