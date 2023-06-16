Advertise With Us
BIG ROCK: 256 boats fishing today after day four comes up empty handed

Predator crew describes conditions and the fight with the 459-lbs blue marlin.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Almost all registered boats will be out looking to boat marlins for day five of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

Day four was rough. Seventy-five 75 boats were on the water fishing but, no blue marlins were boated that met the tournament minimum of 400 pounds. However, there were 10 marlins were released.

Two marlins were brought in on Wednesday when only 12 boats went out fishing, with Predator boating a 459-pound catch, while Sea Wolf’s marlin weighed in at 408.1 pounds.

C-Student remains in the lead with a 470.2-pound catch on Monday.

Still unclaimed is this year’s Fabulous Fisherman prize, given to the first eligible boat that brings in a fish of 500 pounds. That prize is worth $739,5000.

BIG ROCK LEADERBOARD
1.C-Student470.2 pounds
2.Sea Toy463.7 pounds
3.Predator459.0 pounds
4.Sea Wolf408.1 pounds

