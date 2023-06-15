Winterville police chief retiring

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville police chief is retiring after 30 years in public service, according to Winterville Mayor, Ricky Hines.

Chief Ryan Willhite’s last day on the job will be July 1st. Hines told WITN, there are currently no contestants in the running for chief at this time but the town is working hard to find a replacement.

Until then, Lieutenant Chris Williams will assume the role of Interim Police Chief, ensuring that there is no fall during the time of transition in leadership.

“We’re not in a rush. We just want to make sure we get the right candidate,” Hines says. “We’re looking for someone that can be a problem solver, someone who is going to be community oriented, and someone who can work with the officers, and keep the low crime rate that we have now down.”

Willhite impacted the Winterville community in many positive ways. Hines says Willhite always has an open door policy and was very approachable, easy to talk to, and worked hard.

“Whenever a problem arose where I needed some answers, he was very easy to talk to and very easy to explain it to me,” Hines said.

Hines said the reason for Willhite’s retirement is none other than celebrating a long career in both public service and the Marine Corps while looking forward to spending well-deserved time with family.

The town of Winterville will be posting an ad in the coming days in search for its next Chief of Police.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.