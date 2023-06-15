Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Winterville police chief retiring

Chief Ryan Willhite
Chief Ryan Willhite(Winterville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville police chief is retiring after 30 years in public service, according to Winterville Mayor, Ricky Hines.

Chief Ryan Willhite’s last day on the job will be July 1st. Hines told WITN, there are currently no contestants in the running for chief at this time but the town is working hard to find a replacement.

Until then, Lieutenant Chris Williams will assume the role of Interim Police Chief, ensuring that there is no fall during the time of transition in leadership.

“We’re not in a rush. We just want to make sure we get the right candidate,” Hines says. “We’re looking for someone that can be a problem solver, someone who is going to be community oriented, and someone who can work with the officers, and keep the low crime rate that we have now down.”

Willhite impacted the Winterville community in many positive ways. Hines says Willhite always has an open door policy and was very approachable, easy to talk to, and worked hard.

“Whenever a problem arose where I needed some answers, he was very easy to talk to and very easy to explain it to me,” Hines said.

Hines said the reason for Willhite’s retirement is none other than celebrating a long career in both public service and the Marine Corps while looking forward to spending well-deserved time with family.

The town of Winterville will be posting an ad in the coming days in search for its next Chief of Police.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department
25 people were arrested and authorities continue to search for six more people.
MARTIN COUNTY: Drug operations net 25 arrests; 6 others still wanted
The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Man in critical condition after Pitt County shooting
Michael Crumbley
Tyrrell prison farm inmate dies after being assaulted
The marlin weighed in at 459.0 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Sea Wolf ends day 3 with a 408.1-pound blue marlin

Latest News

Amezy Brown
Arrest made in Kinston rape and kidnapping
Police in Jacksonville are looking for this woman.
Jacksonville PD seeks suspect in larceny
Memorial Day weekend passenger traffic at RDU exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.
RDU: Memorial Day passenger traffic tops pre-pandemic numbers
Front: Chase Bergeson, Mary Perkins-Williams, Norton Webster, Meg Perry, Janis Gallagher Back:...
Pitt County planners get $65,000 for restoration project