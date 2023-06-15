U.S. 64 bridge in Martin County closes today

MARTINE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Part of a major highway here in the east will be closed for the rest of the summer for repairs on a bridge.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says eastbound lanes of U.S. 64, between Robersonville and Everetts will close this morning at 8 a.m.

The bridge over the Huskanaw Swamp will be closed until the end of September so workers can do joint, deck, and surface repairs on the span. The NCDOT says a detour will take drivers off U.S. 64 at Highway 903 in Robersonville to alt. U-s 64, and then back onto U.S. 64 near Everetts.

