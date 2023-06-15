Advertise With Us
Swimming pools staffed for summer season

Eppes Recreation Center in Greenville
Eppes Recreation Center in Greenville
By Celeste Ford
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Children are packing public pools now that the summer season is in full swing, but do they have enough lifeguards to keep kids safe? Officials say yes.

As kids visit the Eppes Recreation Center public pool in Greenville, officials say they do so with it fully staffed with lifeguards for the summer.

Last year, they were recovering from the pandemic which stopped the ability to hold group training classes.

Greenville Aquatics Recreation Supervisor, Shannon Longo, says staffing is back to normal all thanks to a pay raise.

“If they did the LIT program we paid them $10 an hour to take the course and do to their training and once they completed their training we were able to bump them up to $14.75″ says Longo.

Maximilian Jones has been a lifeguard for the past two years and says he chose the job because of the fun environment.

Jones says he is happy about the current pay rate and one of his family members plans to join him.

“I’m coming back every summer to Greenville. My brother is going to be working here as well. He’s going to be 16 now so he is going to be working here too. It’s the best job we could find” says Jones.

Summer camps are among the most popular organizations to utilize public pools for kids during the summer.

Jaac and Jill, camp counselor, Takiyya Avent, says the lifeguards make her feel safe and the increase in pay is long overdue.

“I do believe so definitely, I think that’s a great raise for them. Again, they are essential when it comes to summer camps and when it comes to coming to the pool. They definitely deserve every penny” says Avent.

Avent says she plans to return with her summer camp kids again next year.

Longo says teens turning 16 next summer are eligible to be a lifeguard in Greenville.

