Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Simpson church puts fun spin on Christmas story

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON, N.C. (WITN) - An eastern Carolina church is trying something new for their Vacation Bible School next week.

Volunteer Scott Cole says organizers realized the curriculum available for VBS is often repetitive.

That’s why Salem United Methodist Church has decided to present their own take on the classic Christmas story.

Cole wrote the script, which will be played out through short segments at the start of VBS each day next week until Thursday.

The portions of the play will only last about 15 minutes and will start a few minutes after kids arrive, around 5:45 p.m.

Friday, June 23, will be Family Fun Night, which will offer activities for the whole community to enjoy.

You are asked to sign up beforehand if your child will be attending VBS. A meal will be served each evening for kids.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department
25 people were arrested and authorities continue to search for six more people.
MARTIN COUNTY: Drug operations net 25 arrests; 6 others still wanted
The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Man in critical condition after Pitt County shooting
Michael Crumbley
Tyrrell prison farm inmate dies after being assaulted
The marlin weighed in at 459.0 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Sea Wolf ends day 3 with a 408.1-pound blue marlin

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers and storms possible for some tonight
Mixing with Maggie: Jalapeño Popper Wonton Cups
Mixing with Maggie: Jalapeño Popper Wonton Cups
FILE - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
Cooper announces more grants to rural communities
Justin Jeffries
Lenoir County man charged with killing step-grandfather