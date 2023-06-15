Simpson church puts fun spin on Christmas story

SIMPSON, N.C. (WITN) - An eastern Carolina church is trying something new for their Vacation Bible School next week.

Volunteer Scott Cole says organizers realized the curriculum available for VBS is often repetitive.

That’s why Salem United Methodist Church has decided to present their own take on the classic Christmas story.

Cole wrote the script, which will be played out through short segments at the start of VBS each day next week until Thursday.

The portions of the play will only last about 15 minutes and will start a few minutes after kids arrive, around 5:45 p.m.

Friday, June 23, will be Family Fun Night, which will offer activities for the whole community to enjoy.

You are asked to sign up beforehand if your child will be attending VBS. A meal will be served each evening for kids.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.