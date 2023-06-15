Advertise With Us
Sheriff’s Office joins law enforcement partnership

Duplin County partners with Wilmington Police Department and Cape Fear Special Teams to ensure safety in the area.
Duplin County partners with Wilmington Police Department and Cape Fear Special Teams to ensure safety in the area.(n/a)
By Olivia Dols
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will join the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams, which is a group of law enforcement agencies within Eastern North Carolina. Along with Duplin County, Whiteville Police Department, and Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department join the partnership as well.

“This allows multi agencies to work together on their resources,” said Sheriff Stratton Stokes with Duplin County. “Take for instance, Bomb Squad, Crime Negotiations, and SWAT. Every different agency has different resources and we are going to go ahead to put those all together so we can serve citizens of Duplin County.”

Back in 2019, Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams started a conversation with surrounding areas about utilizing different resources.

“In 2019 to 2020, we started discussions with the town of Leland about combining resources for a regional SWAT team and that idea flourished and grew,” Chief Williams told WITN. “We brought in a few departments from Pender County and one department from Brunswick County.”

The program became operational in 2021, but what sparked the idea to gather more county departments were the relationships Wilmington Police Department made throughout the years.

“We have always had that great relationship with Duplin County and with Boiling Springs,” said Chief Williams. “We recently established a relationship with Whiteville and it just made sense for them to come on and be partners as well.”

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office will have more resources to work with when it comes to keeping the area safe. Stokes said how the partnership will help benefit the county when it comes to resources they do not have.

“Resources or manpower that we don’t have on-site, so we can reach out to our partners and collaborate and have help when we have a time in need,” said Sheriff Stokes.

The overall goal of the partnership is to help each other out and make use of the resources available to them now. With the partnership, the offices will have a sheet to see different departments’ availability.

“We will have a sheet of all the available resources - all the agencies and we know what is on hand and we know where to get them so it should speed up response time,” said Sheriff Stokes.

The program has been in effect for about a month and allows police departments to share equipment, training facilities, manpower, and resources when needed.

