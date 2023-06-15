Advertise With Us
RDU: Memorial Day passenger traffic tops pre-pandemic numbers

Memorial Day weekend passenger traffic at RDU exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - According to officials at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, passenger traffic levels over Memorial Days topped pre-pandemic numbers for the same time frame.

The Memorial Day travel period from Friday, May 26 to Monday, May 29 kicks off the summer travel season.

Officials said that passenger traffic at the airport was up 7% over 2019 levels and 23% above 2022.

“RDU was pleased to welcome even more guests over the holiday weekend than we saw in 2019 when we broke records for passenger traffic,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Leisure travel will fuel a busy summer season as travelers head out on long-awaited vacations and visits with family and friends.”

RDU officials said that total passenger traffic for the month of May was up 10% compared to April of this year and nearly 20% over May 2022.

