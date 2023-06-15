Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Powerball 6-14-23

Powerball Winning Numbers for 6-14-23 at 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department
Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning, was still making its way back late Monday
The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Man in critical condition after Pitt County shooting
The fish weighed 463.7 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Sea Toy weighs in at 463.7 pounds; Lady Dianne underweight
25 people were arrested and authorities continue to search for six more people.
MARTIN COUNTY: Drug operations net 25 arrests; 6 others still wanted

Latest News

NCEL 6-14-23
POWERBALL 6/14/23
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody following incident
Sheriff’s Office joins law enforcement partnership