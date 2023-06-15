Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Pitt County planners get $65,000 for restoration project

Front: Chase Bergeson, Mary Perkins-Williams, Norton Webster, Meg Perry, Janis Gallagher Back:...
Front: Chase Bergeson, Mary Perkins-Williams, Norton Webster, Meg Perry, Janis Gallagher Back: Pastor Daniel House, Jonas Hill, Derrick Remer, Brian Byfield, James Rhodes, Mason Mattox(Pitt County Public Information)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duke Energy granted the Pitt County Planning Department $65,000 through their accelerator grant program.

The Pitt County Planning Department announced that the funding to develop a plan to support and restore Parker Creek from stormwater and wetlands. The county will work with Carolina Wetlands Association and SWCA Environmental Consultants on a plan for the next two years.

The county says some of the benefits include a greenway connecting River Park North and the Pitt County Recreation facility and other opportunities to recreationally enjoy nature.

“Parker Creek has experienced flooding problems that affect local government facilities, churches serving minority communities and a significant access road. By restoring the wetlands and floodplains, and increasing their water holding capacity, the project will reduce flooding along the lower portion of the creek,” says James Rhodes, assistant county manager/planning director.

The Duke accelerator grant will allow Pitt County Planning to chart a course that will lead to the final engineering design of the project, according to a news release.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department
25 people were arrested and authorities continue to search for six more people.
MARTIN COUNTY: Drug operations net 25 arrests; 6 others still wanted
The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Man in critical condition after Pitt County shooting
Michael Crumbley
Tyrrell prison farm inmate dies after being assaulted
The marlin weighed in at 459.0 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Sea Wolf ends day 3 with a 408.1-pound blue marlin

Latest News

C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: No marlins yet; 75 boats fishing on fourth day
Ashley Cox
POLICE: Management points finger at former employee in Kinston break-in
Retho Gardner
Man wanted for Kinston murder
Justin Jeffries
Man charged in Lenoir County murder