Pitt County planners get $65,000 for restoration project

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duke Energy granted the Pitt County Planning Department $65,000 through their accelerator grant program.

The Pitt County Planning Department announced that the funding to develop a plan to support and restore Parker Creek from stormwater and wetlands. The county will work with Carolina Wetlands Association and SWCA Environmental Consultants on a plan for the next two years.

The county says some of the benefits include a greenway connecting River Park North and the Pitt County Recreation facility and other opportunities to recreationally enjoy nature.

“Parker Creek has experienced flooding problems that affect local government facilities, churches serving minority communities and a significant access road. By restoring the wetlands and floodplains, and increasing their water holding capacity, the project will reduce flooding along the lower portion of the creek,” says James Rhodes, assistant county manager/planning director.

The Duke accelerator grant will allow Pitt County Planning to chart a course that will lead to the final engineering design of the project, according to a news release.

