Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Mix of sun & clouds for Thursday with muggy feels

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early morning showers move off shore leaving a mix of sun and clouds for much of Eastern Carolina. Additional showers will be on the way this afternoon, but not everyone will see these. Overall, a warm one getting up to 85F and it will feel a bit muggy due to humidity.

DOG WALKING FORECAST (6.15.2023) (WITN)

And if you’ll be heading to the coast, particularly for the BIG ROCK TOURNAMENT in Morehead City, N.C. Here is your forecast outlook for the next few days:

BIG ROCK TOURNAMENT (UPDATED: 6.15.2023) (WITN)

Friday will be a lot of the same with a chance for early showers, a break mid-day, then afternoon and evening showers. But these scattered storms could bring us heavier rainfall along with thunder and lightning, yet these ones will be limited to the northern portion of our viewing area. Heating up to 90F.

A cold front will drop through the area by early Saturday allowing for temperatures to reach the upper 80s to near 90, followed by much drier conditions with only an isolated shower or storm possible this weekend. Additional upper disturbances moving overhead will bring back unsettled weather for Monday through Wednesday.

