Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Mix of sun & clouds for Thursday with muggy feels

Stray showers are possible; pattern expected to last over the next few days
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, June 15th 5AM
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early morning showers move off shore leaving a mix of sun and clouds for much of Eastern Carolina. Additional showers will be on the way this afternoon, but not everyone will see these. Overall, a warm one getting up to 85F and it will feel a bit muggy due to humidity.

DOG WALKING FORECAST (6.15.2023)
DOG WALKING FORECAST (6.15.2023)(WITN)

And if you’ll be heading to the coast, particularly for the BIG ROCK TOURNAMENT in Morehead City, N.C. Here is your forecast outlook for the next few days:

BIG ROCK TOURNAMENT (UPDATED: 6.15.2023)
BIG ROCK TOURNAMENT (UPDATED: 6.15.2023)(WITN)

Friday will be a lot of the same with a chance for early showers, a break mid-day, then afternoon and evening showers. But these scattered storms could bring us heavier rainfall along with thunder and lightning, yet these ones will be limited to the northern portion of our viewing area. Heating up to 90F.

A cold front will drop through the area by early Saturday allowing for temperatures to reach the upper 80s to near 90, followed by much drier conditions with only an isolated shower or storm possible this weekend. Additional upper disturbances moving overhead will bring back unsettled weather for Monday through Wednesday.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department
25 people were arrested and authorities continue to search for six more people.
MARTIN COUNTY: Drug operations net 25 arrests; 6 others still wanted
The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Man in critical condition after Pitt County shooting
Michael Crumbley
Tyrrell prison farm inmate dies after being assaulted
The marlin weighed in at 459.0 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Sea Wolf ends day 3 with a 408.1-pound blue marlin

Latest News

The eastbound bridge will be closed through September.
U.S. 64 bridge in Martin County closed until September
Police say Leach was last seen at the end of May by his sister.
Goldsboro police looking for missing man
The marlin weighed in at 459.0 pounds.
BIG ROCK: C-Student keeps their lead going into day four
U.S. 64 bridge in Martin County closes today