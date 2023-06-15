Advertise With Us
Mixing with Maggie: Jalapeño Popper Wonton Cups

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s grilling season, and we all like to enjoy some good sides to go along with a burger or hot dog.

These Jalapeño Popper Wonton Cups are nice and light, while still satisfying your need for something savory.

The best part is this recipe is easy to assemble and doesn’t take too many ingredients.

Maggie Golden joined our ENC at Three team Thursday to show us how to make them.

The ingredients are below.

  • 12 wonton wrappers
  • 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 c. sour cream
  • 12 oz. bacon, cooked & crumbled (reserve 2 Tbsp.)
  • 1 c. shredded cheddar cheese, reserve 2 Tbsp.
  • 3-4 jalapeños, seeded and chopped

